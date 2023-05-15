ADVERTISEMENT

Eight newly elected MLCs take charge in Andhra Pradesh

May 15, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Council chairman K. Moshenu Raju administered the oath of office to them.

The Hindu Bureau

Eight newly-elected MLCs from the local body constituencies took charge at the Legislative Council on May 15.

Council chairman K. Moshenu Raju administered the oath of office to them. The MLCs are P. Rama Subba Reddy (Kadapa), Meriga Muralidhar (Nellore), Kavuru Srinivas and Vanka Ravindranath (West Godavari), Kudupudi Suryanarayana Rao (East Godavari), Narthu Rama Rao (Srikakulam), S. Subramanyam (Chittoor) and A. Madhusudhan (Kurnool). 

Deputy CM and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, B. Mutyala Naidu, Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Ch. Venugopala Krishna, Karumuri Nageswara Rao and M. Nagarjuna, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Assembly secretary general P.P.K. Ramacharyulu, chief whips Mudunuri Prasada Raju and Umareddy Venkateswarlu and others were present. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US