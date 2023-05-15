Eight newly elected MLCs take charge in Andhra Pradesh

May 15, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Eight newly-elected MLCs from the local body constituencies took charge at the Legislative Council on May 15.

Council chairman K. Moshenu Raju administered the oath of office to them. The MLCs are P. Rama Subba Reddy (Kadapa), Meriga Muralidhar (Nellore), Kavuru Srinivas and Vanka Ravindranath (West Godavari), Kudupudi Suryanarayana Rao (East Godavari), Narthu Rama Rao (Srikakulam), S. Subramanyam (Chittoor) and A. Madhusudhan (Kurnool).

Deputy CM and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, B. Mutyala Naidu, Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Ch. Venugopala Krishna, Karumuri Nageswara Rao and M. Nagarjuna, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Assembly secretary general P.P.K. Ramacharyulu, chief whips Mudunuri Prasada Raju and Umareddy Venkateswarlu and others were present.