HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight newly elected MLCs take charge in Andhra Pradesh

Council chairman K. Moshenu Raju administered the oath of office to them.

May 15, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Eight newly-elected MLCs from the local body constituencies took charge at the Legislative Council on May 15.

Council chairman K. Moshenu Raju administered the oath of office to them. The MLCs are P. Rama Subba Reddy (Kadapa), Meriga Muralidhar (Nellore), Kavuru Srinivas and Vanka Ravindranath (West Godavari), Kudupudi Suryanarayana Rao (East Godavari), Narthu Rama Rao (Srikakulam), S. Subramanyam (Chittoor) and A. Madhusudhan (Kurnool). 

Deputy CM and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, B. Mutyala Naidu, Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Ch. Venugopala Krishna, Karumuri Nageswara Rao and M. Nagarjuna, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Assembly secretary general P.P.K. Ramacharyulu, chief whips Mudunuri Prasada Raju and Umareddy Venkateswarlu and others were present. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.