Eight new sand reaches of Godavari identified in East Godavari
The District Standing Committee headed by East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has identified eight potential sand reaches of the Godavari for extraction of sand in above 27 hectares of area.
According to the Department of Mines and Geology, the new eight sand reaches have been identified at Kattunga, Vaddiparru, Atreyapuram, Velicheru, Gopalapuram, Kedarlanka, Tatapudi and Jonnada.
The Mines and Geology authorities will soon apply for environment clearances to be issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to operate the sand reaches.
