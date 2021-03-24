Andhra Pradesh

Eight new sand reaches of Godavari identified in East Godavari

The District Standing Committee headed by East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has identified eight potential sand reaches of the Godavari for extraction of sand in above 27 hectares of area.

According to the Department of Mines and Geology, the new eight sand reaches have been identified at Kattunga, Vaddiparru, Atreyapuram, Velicheru, Gopalapuram, Kedarlanka, Tatapudi and Jonnada.

The Mines and Geology authorities will soon apply for environment clearances to be issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to operate the sand reaches.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2021 11:33:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/eight-new-sand-reaches-of-godavari-identified-in-east-godavari/article34154544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY