Eight more succumb to virus in A.P.

The State reported eight more deaths due to COVID-19 and 567 infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,364 and 20,64,854 respectively, while the recovery rate remains at 99.07%%.

The total recoveries increased to 20,45,713 with 437 patients recovering in the past day. The number of active cases came down to 4,777. The daily test positivity rate of 39,545 samples tested in the past day was 1.43%, the highest in the past 15 days.

Chittoor district reported three more deaths, while Guntur reported two and Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari reported one death each. At 161, East Godavari district reported 28% of the total infections reported in the past day, while Kurnool reported no infection during the same period.

Chittoor reported 94 cases and Krishna reported 84 cases. Other districts which reported less than 50 infections include Guntur (47), West Godavari (46), Visakhapatnam (40), Kadapa (24), Prakasam (23), Nellore (21), Vizianagaram (13), Anantapur (8) and Srikakulam (6).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,93,487), Chittoor (2,46,646), West Godavari (1,78,945), Guntur (1,77,924), Anantapur (1,57,819), Visakhapatnam (1,57,598), Nellore (1,46,290), Prakasam (1,38,439), Kurnool (1,24,123), Srikakulam (1,23,020), Krishna (1,19,154), Kadapa (1,15,584) and Vizianagaram (82,930).