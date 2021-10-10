Eight more succumb to COVID-19 in State

Chittoor only district to report more than 100 cases in 24 hours

The State reported eight deaths due to COVID-19 and 629 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The cumulative tally and toll increased to 20,56,628 and 14,250 respectively.

The daily positivity rate of the 45,818 samples tested was 1.37%. The positivity rate of the 2.87 crore tests conducted so far was 7.16%. The daily positivity rate was less than 2% for the past 13 days.

The number of active cases came down to 8,134 with the recovery of 797 patients in the past day. The total number of recoveries increased to 20,34,244 and the recovery rate remained at 98.91%.

Prakasam district reported three deaths in the past day, while Krishna reported two, and Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam reported one each.

Chittoor reported 104 infections during the period. It was the only district to report more than 100 cases. It was followed by Guntur (91), Krishna (75), Nellore (68), East Godavari (65), Prakasam (53), West Godavari (50), Visakhapatnam (49), Kadapa (44), Srikakulam (16), Anantapur (7), Kurnool (4) and Vizianagaram (3).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,92,345), Chittoor (2,45,044), West Godavari (1,78,335), Guntur (1,76,766), Anantapur (1,57,680), Visakhapatnam (1,56,999), Nellore (1,45,666), Prakasam (1,37,921), Kurnool (1,24,047), Srikakulam (1,22,805), Krishna (1,18,077), Kadapa (1,15,216) and Vizianagaram (82,832).