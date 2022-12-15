Eight more cottages opened for tourists visiting Lambasingi in the Agency

December 15, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Here is good news for those planning a trip to Lambasingi this winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has opened bookings for eight more cottages to meet the huge demand for accommodation during the peak season, which starts after Dasara and continues till the end of January.

The shortage of accommodation has been forcing the tourists to stay in hotels at Narsipatnam, about 30 km away from Lambasingi, and start several hours before daybreak to catch a glimpse of the sunrise at Cheruvulavenum.

“Online bookings for the eight new cottages have started recently. These eight cottages are in addition to the four that are already in use. This takes the total number of rooms presently available to 12. Three more cottages and a restaurant are nearing completion, and will be opened soon,” APTDC Divisional Manager K. Haritha told The Hindu.

“We are planning to start a new AC bus package tour to Srisailam and revive the Tirupati darshan package tour from Visakhapatnam. The Tirupati darshan package was withdrawn due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on darshan of the deity,” she said.

Meanwhile, the revenue of the APTDC cottages / hotels in the city and at other places under Visakhapatnam Division, which witnessed a drastic fall during April 2020 and March 2021 due to the pandemic, picked up well during 2021-2022.

The APTDC resorts and facilities under the division included Haritha/Vizag, Jungle Bells, Tyda, Hill Resorts, Anantagiri, Valley Resorts and Mayuri Resorts, Araku, the beach resort at Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam, Borra Caves, the Water Fleet Unit and Transport Unit.

The total revenue earned from these resorts, which was ₹21 crore during 2020-21, increased to ₹25.41 crore during 2021-22. The revenue earned during the first seven months of the current financial year was ₹15.06 crore.

With the peak tourist rush expected to begin towards the end of December, the officials are optimistic that the revenue will increase rapidly.

ADVERTISEMENT