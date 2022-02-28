Eight modular operation theatres opened at Vijayawada GGH

The new facilities to start functioning from March 4

The new facilities to start functioning from March 4

The super-specialty wing of the Government General Hospital, Vijayawada is now equipped with world-class modular operation theatres where open-heart surgeries can be performed.

Krishna Collector and GGH Development Committee chairman J. Nivas, along with Vijayawada Central MLA and co-chairman Malladi Vishnu, Joint Collector L. Siva Shankar and Vijayawada Sub-Collector G.S.S. Praveen Chand and GGH superintendent Y. Kiran Kumar, inaugurated eight modular operation theatres on the fifth floor of the super-specialty block.

Nadu-Nedu scheme

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nivas said that the operation theatres would start functioning from March 4. He said so far patients with heart ailments were referred to Guntur and Hyderabad. With the new facilities, surgeries can be performed at the GGH here now. He said that GGH was being given a fillip with improved facilities and equipment as part of the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

Mr. Vishnu said that it was a milestone for the hospital which lacked such a facility till now. He said several people in the need of treatment for heart ailments could make use of the new facilities.