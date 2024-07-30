ADVERTISEMENT

Eight minor boys from Bihar, Jharkhand rescued by RPF at Rajahmundry railway station

Published - July 30, 2024 01:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The children were being trafficked to Chennai and Bengaluru, say officials

Rajulapudi Srinivas
File picture of a view of the Rajahmundry railway station | Photo Credit: S. Rambabu

In a joint operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in association with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) rescued eight boys being trafficked for labour works at Rajahmundry railway station.

“The children, aged around 16 years, from Jharkhand and Bihar, were being taken to Chennai and Bengaluru for labour works. The minors were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for necessary action,” said Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Sr. DSC) Valleswara B. Thokala.

On a tip-off, RPF teams of Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Tuni tracked the accused travelling in Train No. 13351 Bokaro Dhanbad - Alappuzha Express, and rescued the minor boys at Rajahmundry railway station.

“As the accused, who were accompanying the minors, gave evasive replies about the identities of the children, we took them into custody. The children will be reunited with their families by following due procedure,” the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner told The Hindu on Monday.

“RPF officials offered food and drinking water and gave counselling to them. The operation was carried out by the RPF and the Child Helpline of Women Development and Child Welfare Department. All the eight minors were in good health,” said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil.

The DRM appreciated the RPF and other officers for rescuing the children and preventing child trafficking.

