Eight migrant workers from Srikakulam stranded in Oman return home

Eight migrant workers from Srikakulam district, who were stranded in Oman after allegedly being cheated by an agent there, safely returned home on Tuesday night with the help of AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).

A team of NRTS led by its president and government adviser (NRI affairs and investments) Venkat S. Medapati consulted the Indian Embassy in Oman and ensured that the eight got food and accommodation before they were repatriated to Vijayawada.

According to an official release, the beleaguered workers went to Oman five months ago but were not provided any jobs by the agent who took them there. They were left to fend for themselves.

The agent reportedly swindled huge sums from the workers, who eventually contacted the district Superintendent of Police and then the APNRTS.

With the intervention of NRTS and Minister for Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju, who hails from the same district as theirs, the workers came back a couple of days ago.

On the occasion, Mr. Venkat advised those going abroad in search of work, particularly to the Gulf States, to proceed only through agents recognised by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

He said NRTS could also be contacted for assistance on its helpline numbers 0863 - 2340678 and 8500027678 (WhatsApp).