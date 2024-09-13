GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eight killed, 33 injured as APSRTC bus is hit by two lorries near Chittoor

The bus, mostly carrying pilgrims returning from Tirumala to Bengaluru, was hit from the front and rear; some of the critically injured are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Bengaluru and Vellore; CM expresses shock over the incident, announces ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to the kin of each deceased

Updated - September 13, 2024 11:30 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
The mangled remains of the APSRTC bus involved in a collision with two lorries in Chittoor district on Friday.

The mangled remains of the APSRTC bus involved in a collision with two lorries in Chittoor district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Eight persons were killed and 33 injured when an APSRTC bus was hit by two lorries, one after the other from front and rear, in the highly accident-prone Moghili Ghat section of the Chittoor-Bengaluru National Highway on Friday evening (September 13).

The deceased included two children and the RTC bus driver. The driver of the lorry that collided from the front was among the injured. Many of the passengers were from Bengaluru and its surrounding localities, the police said.

The bus, which belonged to the Alipiri depot of Tirupati, was en route to Bengaluru when the accident occurred. First, head-on collision occurred with a lorry, and immediately after it was rear-ended by another lorry. The bus suffered extensive damage in the accident, according to the police.

The Palamaner, Bangarupalem, and Chittoor police with the help of the motorists travelling on the National Highway rescued the passengers. The injured were shifted in four ambulances from Bangarupalem and Palamaner to the Government Area Hospital in Palamaner and subsequently to hospitals in Bengaluru and Vellore for better medical care.

District Collector Sumit Kumar and Superintendent of Police Manikanta Chandolu, who rushed to the accident spot, oversaw the relief operations. “As many as 33 persons were injured. While 25 of them were treated at the Government Hospital at Palamaner, the remaining are under critical care,” the Collector said.

All the passengers were reportedly pilgrims returning to Bengaluru after a visit to the Tirumala temple.

The police registered a case and took up investigation, besides initiating the process of identifying the deceased. The number of casualties could further go up, they said.

Meanwhile, traffic on the busy NH came to a grinding halt on both sides, forcing the police personnel from the surrounding areas to rush to the zone to clear the snarl.

Govt. aid

Mr. Sumit Kumar said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had expressed his shock over the tragic road accident, and announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to the kin of each deceased. “The Chief Minister has ordered quality medical care to be extended to the injured,” he said.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh spoke to the Collector and enquired about the mishap. Sympathising with the bereaved families, Mr. Lokesh said that the State government would extend all help to them, and bear the medical expenditure. The Transport Department should initiate proper steps to ensure that such incidents did not recur, he said.

Expressing grief over the death of eight pilgrims, Minister for Transport Mandipalle Ramprasad Reddy said that as per the instructions of the CM, the government would stand by the kin of the deceased, and medical care would be provided to the injured.

Published - September 13, 2024 11:16 pm IST

