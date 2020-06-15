Eight Intermediate students ‘end’ life

The State witnessed eight suicides in different districts, all by students of the Intermediate course, the results of which were declared on Friday. The reasons cited were failure or low marks in the examinations.

Omprakash Reddy (16), a first year student in Tirupati, took the extreme step on Saturday at his grandfather’s house at T. Putlavandlapalli village in Anantapur district, where he had been staying after the examinations. He was reportedly upset over his poor performance in the examination.

Haripriya Reddy (18), a second year student and a resident of Ayyuru in Nandyal in Kurnool district, took her life unable to digest the fact that she had failed in mathematics by one mark.

Rangala Pavani (18), a native of Rajampet town in Kadapa district and a second year student, resorted to the extreme step on Saturday for securing poor marks.

Upset over the fact that he failed in three subjects, 17-year-old Ravi Kumar from Kala Nagar in Visakhapatnam took the extreme step.

Two suicide cases were reported from Prakasam district for similar reasons. A 17-year-old girl studying first year Intermediate at Addanki committed suicide at her house at Mallavaram village, near Maddipadu, in the early hours of Sunday. The police said the girl was upset over her failure in the examination.

At K. Thakkelapadu village near N.G. Padu, a 19-year-old girl ended her life after she failed in the examination.

Dusi Swarnalatha, a resident of Indiranagar near Palakonda in Srikakulam district, who was upset over her failure in two subjects, took the extreme step at her house after her parents went to the fields for work.

Poor show in the examination reportedly prompted Mounika, a second year student from Palamaneru in Chittoor district, to resort to the extreme step.

People with suicidal tendency can dial 100 for counselling.