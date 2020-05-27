Eight injured as rival YSRCP groups clash in Kadapa

Internal bickering among the YSRCP cadre in Kadapa district came to the fore on Wednesday when several party activists came to blows during a programme in the presence of Badvel MLA G. Venkata Subbaiah at Payalakunta in B. Kodur mandal on Wednesday.

Eight people who sustained injuries in the incident were rushed to Porumamilla government hospital.

There was a gathering of the YSRCP activists at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the village secretariat building. MLA G. Venkata Subbaiah came to the village and laid the stone.

The trouble began when members of two groups reportedly owing allegiance to local leaders Ramakrishna Reddy and Yogananda Reddy accosted each other, apparently in a bid to claim credit for the development works in the mandal. The MLA tried to pacify the warring groups, but in vain.

Heated arguments

The rival groups exchanged heated arguments and started pelting stones at each other. Some activists also came to blows. Finally, police intervened and escorted the MLA out of the village. The police took more than twenty persons into custody.