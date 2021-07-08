Eight injured as mini-van overturns in East Godavari

They were returning after Aadhaar verification process in the Visakhapatnam agency

As many as eightr persons, all tribals have been injured when a mini-van, in which they ere traveling, was overturned at Devarapalli village near Rampachodavam in East Godavari district at around 2.30 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

The incident occurred when the tribals, about 27, were returning from Koyyuru mandal headquarters in Visakhapatnam agency, where they completed their Aadhaar thumb verification process on Wednesday to get access to government programmes.

Maredumilli CI A.L.S. Ravi Kumar told The Hindu; "The min-van had overturned after the vehicle hit a tree that had fallen across the road. All the 27 tribals belonged to Burugupudi village in Visakhapatnam agency". The tribals had to reach their mandal headquarters via Rampa agency.

"All the eight persons injured in the accident are safe and admitted to Rampachodavaram government hospital", said Mr. Ravi Kumar