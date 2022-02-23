Eight IAS, three IPS officers transferred or given additional charge of various posts

Special CS (water resources) and K.S. Jawahar Reddy has been posted as special CS to the CM. He will continue to be the executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

The government on February 23 transferred or gave full additional charge of various posts to eight IAS and three IPS officers.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Neerabh Kumar Prasad has been transferred and posted as special chief secretary (environment, forests and science and technology).

Special CS (youth services and sports) G. Sai Prasad was transferred and posted as the CCLA. He is given a full additional charge as special CS (revenue).

Rajat Bhargava, special CS (excise, registration and stamps) has been given full additional charge as special CS (youth advancement, tourism and culture).

Shashi Bhushan Kumar, principal secretary (HR) has been transferred and posted as principal secretary (water resources). He will continue to hold full additional charge as the principal secretary (services).

G.Srkr Vijay Kumar, who was special CS (environment, forests and science and technology), has been transferred and posted as member - secretary of AP Pollution Control Board. He will continue to hold full additional charge as the CEO of A.P. State Planning and Development Society.

Principal secretary (transport, roads and buildings) M.T. Krishna Babu has been given full additional charge as the commissioner of transport.

A.P. Dairy Development Cooperative Federation M.D. Babu. A has been given full additional charge as the secretary of A.P. Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Director General of Police (intelligence) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has been transferred as the DG of Anti- Corruption Bureau a few days after being appointed the DGP-Head of Police Force.

P. Seetharama Anjaneyulu, who was Secretary of the APPSC, is transferred and posted as the DG (intelligence).

Shankha Brata Bagchi, additional DG of APSP battalions, has been transferred and posted as DG (vigilance and enforcement) and ex - officio principal secretary (general administration).

Mr. Bagchi will hold full additional charge as the additional DG of APSP battalions.