Andhra Pradesh

Eight held in sainik welfare funds scam

‘Two more accused are absconding’

The CID, Visakhapatnam on Monday arrested eight persons in connection with the Sanik Welfare Board scam reported in 2018.

The CID probe began after Majji Seethamma, wife of Appala Reddy, an ex-serviceman, and 94 others lodged a police complaint alleging that then executive board members of Ex-Servicemen Mutually Aided Cooperative House Building Society, in collusion with then Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer P. Satya Prasad and eight others, made around 3,594 members join the society and collected ₹24 crore, promising house sites. They allegedly misappropriated funds by showing government land as if it were alienated to the society.

The Airport Police booked cases under Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors Financial Establishment Act,1999, and after preliminary investigation, the case was handed over to CID,Visakhapatnam.

The accused were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Visakhapatnam-cum-Designated Court for cases under A.P. Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishment Act 1999, and sent to judicial remand till June 29, said investigating officer Malla Seshu, adding that two more accused are absconding.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 10:57:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/eight-held-in-sainik-welfare-funds-scam/article31854647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY