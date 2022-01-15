Eight held in Macherla murder case

The Guntur Rural Police have arrested eight persons allegedly involved in the murder of Veldurthy mandal TDP leader Thota Chandrayya, 45, who was killed on Thursday morning in Gundlapadu vilage of Veldurthy mandal..

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni said that old rivalries could be reason behind the murder. Four of the accused are from the same family.

The SP said four special teams had been formed to nab all the accused involved the murder. The accused have been identified as Chinta Siva Ramaiah, Chinta Yalamanda Kotiah, Sani Raghuramaiah, Sani Rama Koteswara Rao, Chinta Srinivasa Rao, Thota Anjaneyulu, Thota Sivanarayana, and Chinta Adinarayana.

Extra Forces were mobilised to Gundlapadu village to keep a watch over the sensitive village to ensure no untoward incident took place.

Mr Chandraiah, who was on his way to his village on a motorcycle, was allegedly waylaid by a gang and killed on Januray 13. The deceased reportedly had an old rivalry with the accused.

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu rushed to the village and took part in the final rites. He accused the YSRCP leaders of murdering political opponents.

“The investigation so far revealed that the deceased Chandraiah had personal disputes with the main accused Chinta Sivaramaiah, owing to the construction of a cement road. The deceased and the accused in the current case belong to the same Perika community. Chintha Sivaramaiah was reportedly informed by a few of his relatives that Chandriah was plotting to kill and eliminate him. Anticipating an attack by Chandraiah and his followers, Chinta Sivaramaiah and his followers allegedly killed the victim,” said Mr. Vishal Gunni.