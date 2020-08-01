Eight held for theft at liquor shop

CHINTALAPUDI (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

01 August 2020 23:36 IST

Eight persons, who allegedly committed theft in a wine shop at Yerraguntapalli village, Chintalapudi mandal in the district on July 16, were arrested by the police on Saturday.

The suspects, all natives of Krishna and West Godavari districts, broke open the locks and took away liquor stocks, worth about ₹3.11 lakh, said Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik.

During questioning the accused, Bandi Venkatesh alias Srinu and Nallagonda Suresh, reportedly confessed to have committed similar thefts at Dwaraka Tirumala, Musunuru and at Hanuman Junction, along with other accused, said Jangareddygudem Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Snehita.

Jangareddygudem CI B.N. Naik said the police recovered 351 liquor bottles, worth about ₹1.66 lakh, and three two-wheelers from their possession. They were produced in Chintalapudi court, Mr. Naik said.