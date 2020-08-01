Eight held for theft at liquor shop

Eight persons, who allegedly committed theft in a wine shop at Yerraguntapalli village, Chintalapudi mandal in the district on July 16, were arrested by the police on Saturday.
The suspects, all natives of Krishna and West Godavari districts, broke open the locks and took away liquor stocks, worth about ₹3.11 lakh, said Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik.
During questioning the accused, Bandi Venkatesh alias Srinu and Nallagonda Suresh, reportedly confessed to have committed similar thefts at Dwaraka Tirumala, Musunuru and at Hanuman Junction, along with other accused, said Jangareddygudem Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Snehita.
Jangareddygudem CI B.N. Naik said the police recovered 351 liquor bottles, worth about ₹1.66 lakh, and three two-wheelers from their possession. They were produced in Chintalapudi court, Mr. Naik said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath