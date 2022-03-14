Eight held for ‘stripping’ women remanded
They were shifted to Nandigama sub-jail
Eight persons, including a few women, who were arrested for allegedly detaining and stripping two women on theft charges in Krishna district, were sent in judicial remand on Monday.
The victims complained that they were detained, stripped and attacked by some locals in Muppalla village, accusing them of theft.
The Chandarlapadu police registered cases against the accused K. Samrajyam, K. Sandhya Rani, K. Appa Rao, R. Harish, U. Bhargavi, B. Kalyani, M. Appa Rao and Lakshmi Narasamma.
They were produced in a court which remanded them in judicial custody till March 28.
They were shifted to the Nandigama sub-jail, said Nandigama Rural CI Nagendra Kumar.
