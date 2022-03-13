Eight held for kidnap, stripping of two women in Krishna district

They were attacked on suspicion of being thieves

Police arrested eight persons, including a few women, for allegedly kidnapping and stripping two women, on theft charges in Krishna district.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said the victims alleged that they were detained, stripped and attacked by some locals in Muppalla village on suspicion of being thieves. The victims later lodged a complaint with the Chandarlapadu police.

Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G. Nageswar Reddy on Sunday said that the police registered cases against the accused under Sections 365 IPC (kidnap), 354 (b) (assault on a woman with an intent to disrobe), 509 IPC (insult the modesty of a woman by word or gesture) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The Chandarlapadu police arrested the accused K. Samrajyam, K. Sandhya Rani, K. Appa Rao, R. Harish, U. Bhargavi, B. Kalyani, M. Appa Rao and Lakshmi Narasamma.

The accused were produced in the court, which remanded them in judicial custody, the DSP said.