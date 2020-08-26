Eight held for forging Aadhaar cards

The Guntur Urban Police arrested a gang of eight persons accused of forging documents and Aadhaar cards of several people and cheating them on the pretext of including them in the beneficiary list of the YSR Jagannana Cheyutha scheme.
Superintendent of Police (Guntur Urban) R.N. Ammi Reddy said that the gang was led by Avula Tirupathi Reddy.
“The main accused hatched a plan to swindle money by forging Aadhaar cards and changing the age of the beneficiaries to over 60. He forged the Aadhaar cards of several people in this process,” Mr. Ammi Reddy said.
Based on information, the Old Guntur police raided a shop at a commercial complex and busted the racket. The police seized laptops, iris cameras, biometric scanners, rubber stamps, stamp pads and ₹2.42 lakh in cash from the accused.
DSP East Ch. Seetharamaiah and Old Guntur Circle Inspector R. Suresh Babu were present.
