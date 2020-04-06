Eight fresh cases reported from Nellore district

Eight more persons in SPSR Nellore district tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, taking the number of infected persons to 42 in the district, while Prakasam reported one case, taking the number to 24.

The containment action plan was implemented with full vigour in the affected areas, including Nellore and Ongole cities. In Nellore, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy reviewed the health situation as there was no let up in new cases.

He asked the task force personnel to implement the containment action plan vigorously in 43rd and 47th divisions in Nellore city and other affected places including Naidupeta, Kavali, Sulurpeta and Tada.

One case in Prakasam dist.

In Prakasam district, a 35-year-old man from Veligandla village, near Konakanamitla tested positive for the disease on Monday.

With this the total number of infected persons in district rose to 24, District Collector P. Bhaskar said after conducting a video conference with constituency-level special officers to gear up for the third phase of surveillance in the affected areas. Meanwhile, as many as 75 persons tested negative for the disease on Monday. Swab test results of 246 persons are awaited, the Collector added.

While Ongole accounted for nine positive cases in the district, Chirala accounted for five followed by Kunkalamarru-four, Kandukur-three and Kanigiri and Chimakurthy one each. The Collector said that those who are recovered and discharged should have to observe home quarantine for 14 days.

Rapid Response teams swung into action to screen each and every person in, among other areas, Islampeta, Old Market Centre, Kondameta, Pernamitta and Kondamitta in Ongole.

The spurt in cases came in the wake of people returning from New Delhi after attending a religious congregation testing positive for the disease.