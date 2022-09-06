Andhra Pradesh

Eight farmers from A.P. bag Kisan Pragati awards for innovative farm practices

A farmer receiving an award in Anantapur on Tuesday.

A farmer receiving an award in Anantapur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Eight farmers from Andhra Pradesh and one from Telangana were presented the ‘Outgrow Kisan Pragati Awards 2022’ here on Tuesday for their Innovative farming practices, women agri-entrepreneurship and natural farming initiatives.

The winners are: Kadiyala Sai Mukesh (Anantapur), Godugu Harnath Reddy (Annamayya) and Nagarjun Reddy, Vathala Abhishekam (Kadapa), Gajula Praveenkumar (Bussapur-Mulugu, Telanagana), Mopuri Srinath Reddy (Annamayya),  Yellareddygari Laxmi (Annamayya), Billa Chowdeswari (Anantapur), Chelimi Alivelamma (Anantapur).

They were chosen from among 500 applicants from the two Telugu States.

The award instituted by Outgrow, an AI-based farmer engagement and real-time advisory platform from the Chennai-based WayCool Foods, aims to identify the best practices in agriculture and farming, said Outgrow & Farmer Engagement Head Sendhil Kumar. 


