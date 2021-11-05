Eight die in two road accidents in Anantapur

Six deceased women were going in autorickshaw for farm work

Eight persons died and three others were injured grievously in two accidents on National Highway No. 44, 10 km apart, at Pamidi and Midthur early on Friday morning in the district.

An unknown vehicle believed to be a heavy lorry, while proceeding from Kurnool to Anantapur, hit a large autorickshaw at 5.30 a.m. while taking a U-turn at Pamidi. Five women labourers in the autorickshaw died on the spot, while another woman died in the hospital while being treated. Three other grievously injured were shifted to Gooty Government Hospital, said Pamidi circle inspector Eranna.

The deceased have been identified as Sankaramma, 48, Nagaveni, 35, Chowdamma, 35, Savithri, 40, Subbamma, 45, and Nagamani, 42. They all hailed from Koppalakonda village in Garladinne mandal. Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi announced ₹10,000 immediate personal assistance to the family members of of the deceased.

The State government announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, said AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Secretary Aluru Sambasiva Reddy.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) secretary V. Rambhupal demanded an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh.

The police personnel were scanning all CCTV footage on NH 44 to identify the vehicle that caused the accident.

All the victims were going to a field for plucking cotton.

Meanwhile, a car with Karnataka registration, proceeding from Anantapur to Kurnool, hit two pedestrians at Midthur village in Peddavadgur mandal while they were crossing the national highway at 6.15 a.m. The deceased were identified as Yakobu, 60, and Chakali Narayanaswamy, 62, said Peddavadagur sub-inspector Ramesh.