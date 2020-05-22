Andhra Pradesh

Eight COVID-19 cases reported from East Godavari

The primary source is said to be a man who died in Kakinada

Eight persons, including the wife and son of a 53-year-old man who died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, have tested positive for the virus in East Godavari district on Friday.

The 53-year-old man, who worked at a hotel, had died while being taken to hospital, said M. Raghavendra Rao, Superintendent of the Government General Hospital in Kakinada. Tests conducted on his body found that he was carrying the virus, Dr. Rao said, adding that the body was laid to rest in accordance with COVID-19 protocol on Thursday.

The deceased hails from Gollala Mamidada village of Pedapudi mandal in the district.

On Friday, eight persons, believed to be primary and secondary contacts of the deceased man, tested positive for COVID-19.

“Eight persons have tested positive for COVID-19, and all of them had contact with the 53-year-old deceased man. Two of them are the wife and son of the deceased. The other six persons belong to Pedapudi mandal and work at the hotel where the deceased used to work,” the Kakinada Revenue Divisional Officer told The Hindu.

District authorities have conducted tests on 130 persons, believed to have had contact with the deceased person, and with others who have tested positive on Friday.

