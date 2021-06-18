Eight children rescued in drive against begging

Health condition of the children is not good, says official

Officials of the Juvenile Welfare Department conducted raids in the town on Thursday, and rescued eight children who were allegedly begging at different junctions.

The teams conducted raids at Koneru Centre, Bus Station and other places and rescued the children, aged between five and 10 years. They were provided shelter in a Child Care Institution in the town, said District Probation Officer K. Bhaskar of the Juvenile Welfare Department.

“The rescued children include three girls and five boys. Two children were suffering with fever and other symptoms and information has been passed to their parents,” the DPO said.

The health condition of the children was not good and were in anaemic condition. One child was immediately handed over to the parents, Mr. Bhaskar said.

Action would be taken against the parents, who force their children to beg at the traffic junctions and other public places. The rescued children would be admitted in the nearby government schools.