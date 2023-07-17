HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight children of government-run Bala Sadan tonsured in Andhra Pradesh

CWC makes a surprise visit to Bala Sadan and expressed concern and interacted with children

July 17, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
NTR District Child Welfare Committee Chairperson K. Suvartha and other members inspecting the Bala Sadan in Vijayawada on Monday.

NTR District Child Welfare Committee Chairperson K. Suvartha and other members inspecting the Bala Sadan in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

In an inhuman act, about eight children staying in Bala Sadan (Government Home for Girls), run by the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department, were tonsured by the home staff. The children were aged under 10 years and were studying below sixth class.

The Bala Sadan staff said the children were tonsured as they were suffering with lice. However, the children were not referred to any hospital and there was no doctor’s prescription for tonsuring them.

NTR District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson K. Suvartha and member Ch. Radha Kumari, who made a surprise visit to Bala Sadan on Monday, expressed displeasure over the act and pulled up the home employees.

“More than eight girls were tonsured. We were shocked to see the girls, who were referred by the CWC to Bala Sadan, in a pathetic condition,” said committee member Raj Kumar.

“The act of the home staff was against the Juvenile Justice (CPC) Act. We request the WD&CW Department to order an inquiry and take action against the home employees, who resorted to the act,” said psychiatrist and CWC member Ravi Bhargav, who interacted with the children.

District Collector S. Dilli Rao has directed the WD&CW Project Director G. Uma Devi to inspect the hostel and submit a report.

“As per the directions of the Collector, I visited Bala Sadan on Monday. A report would be submitted on the incident,” Ms. Uma Devi said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Suvartha verified the records, attendance registers and the staff position in Bala Sadan. “The children who are poor, abandoned by parents and semi-orphans are accommodated in the home. When asked, the victims could not tell any reason for the act,” Ms. Radha Kumari said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.