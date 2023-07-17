Eight children of government-run Bala Sadan tonsured in Andhra Pradesh

July 17, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In an inhuman act, about eight children staying in Bala Sadan (Government Home for Girls), run by the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department, were tonsured by the home staff. The children were aged under 10 years and were studying below sixth class.

The Bala Sadan staff said the children were tonsured as they were suffering with lice. However, the children were not referred to any hospital and there was no doctor’s prescription for tonsuring them.

NTR District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson K. Suvartha and member Ch. Radha Kumari, who made a surprise visit to Bala Sadan on Monday, expressed displeasure over the act and pulled up the home employees.

“More than eight girls were tonsured. We were shocked to see the girls, who were referred by the CWC to Bala Sadan, in a pathetic condition,” said committee member Raj Kumar.

“The act of the home staff was against the Juvenile Justice (CPC) Act. We request the WD&CW Department to order an inquiry and take action against the home employees, who resorted to the act,” said psychiatrist and CWC member Ravi Bhargav, who interacted with the children.

District Collector S. Dilli Rao has directed the WD&CW Project Director G. Uma Devi to inspect the hostel and submit a report.

“As per the directions of the Collector, I visited Bala Sadan on Monday. A report would be submitted on the incident,” Ms. Uma Devi said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Suvartha verified the records, attendance registers and the staff position in Bala Sadan. “The children who are poor, abandoned by parents and semi-orphans are accommodated in the home. When asked, the victims could not tell any reason for the act,” Ms. Radha Kumari said.