Eight Bangladeshi nationals arrested at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada railway stations

They allegedly entered the country with fake documents

In a joint operation, the Railway Protection Police (RPF) and law and order police arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals, who allegedly infiltrated into the country with fake documents. They were travelling on two trains.

Based on the information provided by intelligence sleuths, police sounded alert and took them into custody at Rajahmundry and Vijayawada railway stations on Saturday.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, K.V. Mohan Rao said on a tip-off, the police teams checked Howrah-Chennai Express and took Kayyum Khan, Md. Sakhyat Hussain, Shaik Saddam and Mohammad Al-Ameen, in to custody at Rajahmundry station. “We seized some documents and their mobile phones from the Bangladeshi nationals,” Mr. Mohan Rao told The Hindu.

Documents seized

Similarly, the Vijayawada police took four alleged infiltrators, Hyder Ali Khan, Md. Hassan Khan, Indadal Khan and Saifulla Shaik, natives of Bagerhat district, Bangladesh, into custody from the Howrah-Vascodagama Express train at Vijayawada railway station, in the early hours on Saturday.

“The police team led by North Zone ACP Shanu Shaik and Satyanarayanapuram in-charge CI V.V. Lakshmi Narayana checked the train and took the four persons into custody,” said Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

The Satyanarayanapuram police registered a case under Passport Act, 1920 and Foreigners Act, 1946, and took up investigation.

“Police are trying to find out the purpose of their visit to India, how they entered the country, and their contacts. We are also verifying their ID cards and other documents. A detailed investigation is on,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

The accused were produced in the court.