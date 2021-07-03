Eight Bangladeshi nationals arrested at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada railway stations

VIJAYAWADA

03 July 2021

Infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals came into light when they had a quarrel in the train with co-passengers

Police arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals, who allegedly infiltrated into the country with fake identities. They were travelling in two trains, the police said.

On receiving information, police sounded an alert and took them into custody in Rajahmundry and Vijayawada railway stations on July 3.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.V. Mohan Rao said, on a tip-off, the police teams rushed to Rajahmundry station and apprehended four Bangladeshis.

“We seized some documents and their mobile phones from them,” Mr. Mohan Rao told The Hindu.

The infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals came into light when they had a quarrel in the train with co-passengers. When it became serious, the passengers alerted the police, the DIG said.

Similarly, Vijayawada police took four infiltrators into custody at Vijayawada railway station in the early hours on Saturday.

The Satyanarayanapuram police registered a case under the Passport Act, and took up investigation, said Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

“Police are trying to find out the purpose of their visit to India and how they entered the country and their contacts. We are verifying their identity cards and other documents. A detailed probe is on,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.