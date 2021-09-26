Eight A.P. districts report no COVID death in 24 hours

With seven new deaths, COVID toll touches 14,125 in State

The State reported seven more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,167 more infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The cumulative toll and tally reached 14,125 and 20,45,657 respectively.

The number of active cases further came down to 13,208 as 1,487 patients recovered in the past day. The recovery rate stands at 98.66% while the total recoveries increased to 20,18,324.

The daily test positivity continues to be over 2%. Of the 55,307 tests conducted in the past day 2.11% turned positivity. The overall test positivity rate of the 2.8 crore tests conducted was 7.30%.

Krishna and Prakasam districts reported two more deaths each in the past day while East Godavari, Guntur and Visakhapatnam reported one death each. Eight districts reported no death in the past day.

East Godavari reported 224 more infections in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (167), Nellore (141), Prakasam (130), West Godavari (121), Krishna (113), Guntur (110), Kadapa (91), Visakhapatnam (37), Srikakulam (12), Anantapur (11), Kurnool (9) and Vizianagaram (1).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,90,482), Chittoor (2,43,121), West Godavari (1,77,330), Guntur (1,75,447), Anantapur (1,57,550), Visakhapatnam (1,56,444), Nellore (1,44,431), Prakasam (1,36,765), Kurnool (1,24,007), Srikakulam (1,22,637), Krishna (1,17,057), Kadapa (1,14,764) and Vizianagaram (82,727).