Eight ‘adverse event’ cases reported in A.P.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy looks on as the first vaccine shot is administered to a sanitation worker at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Saturday.

VIJAYAWADA

17 January 2021 01:44 IST

Sanitation worker administered the first shot in the presence of Chief Minister

Ten months after the first COVID-19 infection was reported in the State in March last, the vaccination drive against the virus began across the State on Saturday.

By 8.30 p.m., over 60% of the beneficiaries were vaccinated. Eight cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were also reported.

In the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the first shot of vaccine dose was administered to a sanitation worker, B. Pushpa Kumari, at the Government General Hospital here.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister A. Kali Krishna Srinivas, witnessed the vaccination of four other persons – nurse Ch. Naga Jyothi, OT Assistant P. Jaya Kumar, Dr. L. Pranitha and Dr. B. Basaveswar – and oversaw the arrangements made at the session site.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also launched the ‘Information, Education and Communication’ posts aimed at creating awareness on the vaccination drive.

Simultaneously, the drive began at all the 332 session sites across the State, where health workers, sanitation workers and other staff were lined up.

In the first phase, 3.87 lakh healthcare workers and staff registered themselves for vaccination in the State. At each session site, 100 persons would be vaccinated per day. A maximum of 33,200 persons were likely to be vaccinated on the first day.

As of 8.30 p.m., as many as 19,108 (60.5%) beneficiaries were vaccinated across the State and the drive would continue till all the registered beneficiaries for the day were vaccinated, the Health Department officials announced.

AEFI cases

Of the eight AEFI cases reported, one was in Anantapur, two in Nellore, and five in Kurnool, officials of the Health Department said.

However, in another case that was not considered as AEFI, a health worker at the GGH in the city reportedly complained of dizziness after being administered the vaccine. Officials said she did not have breakfast at the time of getting the vaccine and that she recovered later.

Officials said only Covishield vaccine doses developed by the Serum Institute of India and ICMR were given to the beneficiaries.

Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal and Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar, and Minister V. Srinivasa Rao were present.

The vaccine vials were transported to the districts from the vaccine storage facility at Gannavaram. The State received 3.77 lakh Covishield doses and 20,000 COVAXIN doses recently.