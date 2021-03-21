EHV and environmental education exams on March 24 and 27: BIE

‘It is mandatory for the students to qualify in the tests’

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Saturday said that the examinations in Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education would be conducted on March 24 and March 27 respectively for the students of Intermediate first year. Both the examinations would be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The BIE directed the principals of junior colleges to download the nominal rolls from their college login at: https://bie.ap.gov.in.

The first year students should make note of the examination dates, as it was mandatory to qualify in the two examinations.

“Students who do not qualify the two tests will not be issued the pass certificate and they will not be eligible to pursue their higher education,” the BIE said.

The first year students of 2020-21 academic year should appear with the first year hall-ticket number. Students who did not appear for the examinations earlier and thus not qualified should write the examinations with the previous Intermediate hall-ticket number.

It has been decided to conduct the examinations through online question papers, and instructions to download them will be placed in the BIE website for the convenience of the principals.