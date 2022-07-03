Eggs, peanut chikki under midday meal for all students

Move to improve nutritional intake of schoolchildren

Move to improve nutritional intake of schoolchildren

To enhance the nutritional intake by all schoolchildren in the State, the government has decided to provide eggs and peanut jaggery chikkies to all students under the Jagananna Gorumudda (midday meal) scheme, irrespective of whether they have the midday meal at the school, from the academic year 2022-23.

In a circular issued on Sunday, Director, Midday Meal, B. Mohamed Diwan Mydeen directed the District Education Officers to issue instructions to school headmasters in this regard. The field-level functionaries should maintain relevant records of inspection and app entries without fail, he said.