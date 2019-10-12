Eggs for mid-day meal: govt. opts for e-procurement

The State government has decided to opt for e-procurement of eggs to be served to schoolchildren under the mid-day meal scheme, according to Education Minister A. Suresh.
Addressing a programme organised by the National Egg Co-ordination Committee (NECC) on the World Egg Day on Friday, the Minister said that nearly ₹250 crore was allocated to the Education Department for district-wise procurement of eggs.
The Minister asked the owners of poultry units not to compromise on the quality of eggs for the sake of profit, as they were meant to provide nutritious diet to the children.
Minister for Women and Child Welfare T. Vanita, Minister for Animal Husbandry M. Venkataramana and A.P. State Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor