Eggs for mid-day meal: govt. opts for e-procurement

Ministers A. Suresh, T. Vanita and M. Venkataramana at the World Egg Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Friday.

No compromise on quality: Minister

The State government has decided to opt for e-procurement of eggs to be served to schoolchildren under the mid-day meal scheme, according to Education Minister A. Suresh.

Addressing a programme organised by the National Egg Co-ordination Committee (NECC) on the World Egg Day on Friday, the Minister said that nearly ₹250 crore was allocated to the Education Department for district-wise procurement of eggs.

The Minister asked the owners of poultry units not to compromise on the quality of eggs for the sake of profit, as they were meant to provide nutritious diet to the children.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare T. Vanita, Minister for Animal Husbandry M. Venkataramana and A.P. State Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy were present.

