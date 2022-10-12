Egalitarianism only way to end violence against weaker sections, says mahila panel chief

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
October 12, 2022 20:13 IST

Raising the living standards of the weaker sections and creating an egalitarian society is the only way to curb violence against those at the lower echelons of the social ladder, said Andhra Pradesh State Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

Addressing a public hearing of victims from Dalit, Adivasi and Girijan women who suffered violence in different forms, Ms. Padma said girls duped in the name of love should not lose heart and face life with courage. She said they should continue their education, as it would help them gain confidence and achieve their goals in future. The public hearing was organised by Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS).

Referring to the 30 cases of violence against women and girls belonging to the weaker sections, the women’s commission chief assured that she would take them up with the departments concerned for early release of compensation to the victims. Complimenting the DSS role in helping women in distress, she said the women’s commission would extend its full support in this regard.

Some of the victims of the 30 cases of murders, kidnap, rape of minor girls, cheating in the name of love, caste abuse, physical attacks and other atrocities, poured out their woes in the presence of the Director of Prosecutions Ajay Premkumar, Sridevi from Safai Karmachari Andolan, Mohan Rao from the Protection of Civil Rights cell of the CID, Kiran Kumar from Indian Lawyers’ Union and representatives of NGOs Qamar Begum from Seeds and Anupama from Bhumika.

DSS national convener Gaddam Jhansi said though the SC,ST (PoA) Act was amended in 2015, it was not being implemented in letter and spirit. Despite existence of special SC, ST courts, there was an inordinate delay in awarding punishments to perpetrators of crime.

DSS State coordinator Hemalatha and others were present.

