E.G. reports 22,000 cases, 47 deaths in a week

One-km pipeline being laid to supply oxygen in Rajamahendravaram

East Godavari district has witnessed more than 22,700 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths over the past week, with every 30 people among 100 getting infected with the dreaded disease.

More than 29,000 patients are undergoing treatment across the district as Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram cities remain the hotspots for the spread of the disease. In the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, the district recorded 2,876 new cases and nine deaths.

According to the Health Department statistics, the highest number of 3,432 cases were reported on May 14. Over 10,000 cases were recorded in three days from May 13.

Meanwhile, Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha said a kilometre-long pipeline was being laid, connecting AP Paper Mill to the ESI hospital for the supply of 15 kilo litres of medical oxygen in Rajamahendravararam.

“We are slowly creating necessary infrastructure and increasing production capacity of medical oxygen in the district to minimise dependence on Visakhapatnam city and Odisha,” he said.

The oxygen production unit being funded by Vedanta group will shortly begin production, and is expected to meet the demand of Rajamahendravaram.

Joint Collector G. Rajakumari said that additional 400 beds would be provided at the COVID Care Centre on the JNTU-Kakinada campus.