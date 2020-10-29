Andhra Pradesh

E.G. police display guns in Open House exhibition

Scores of students and people from all walks of life got an opportunity to check out weapons and other investigative and communication technology devices of the East Godavari district police from close quarters during the one-day ‘Open House’ exhibition at Bhanugudi centre in Kakinada city on Wednesday.

East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi interacted with the students and explained them the uses of various weapons, how drones are used to monitor strategic places, and how existing technologies are adopted by investigative teams and dog squads during the exhibition.

The annual exhibition of the weapons conducted by the district police is aimed at showcasing the robust weapons and technology used by the police to detect crimes, apart from guarding the district from Left-Wing Extremist activities.

Mr. Nayeem Asmi also addressed the police personnel on how the available weapon models and technologies will enable them to perform their assignments. The students thronged the exhibition, and asked doubts regarding the weapons and its operations with the police personnel from wings of the Armed Reserve and CLUES teams.

