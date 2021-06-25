Andhra Pradesh

E.G. gearing up to tackle ‘third wave’

East Godavari Joint Collector (Development) Ch. Keerthi on Friday said that a total of 700 beds with medical oxygen facility would be provided in all the area hospitals, community and primary health centres across the district by mid of July.

“Work will begin in one week to provide the beds as a part of preparing for the anticipated COVID-19 third wave. Tests will be conducted for pregnant women during the regular monthly checks-up to prevent further spread of the virus,” said Ms. Keerthi. The district authorities have already arranged a paediatric ward comprising 200 beds at the Government General Hospital here. for providing treatment to the children during the third wave.


