E.G.-based racer comes second in 45th South India rally

Staff Reporter April 24, 2022 21:02 IST

As many as 170 persons participated in the car race held in Chennai

Car racer Padala Sai Raghava Yaswanth will participate in the national rally scheduled to be held in winter. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Samarlakota-based racer Padala Sai Raghava Yaswanth bagged second place in the 45th South India rally organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club at MMRT Circuit at Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Mr. Sai Raghava Yaswanth, hailing from East Godavari, will now participate in the national rally to be held in winter. As many as 170 persons participated in the 300-km car race in which Mr. Sai Raghava Yaswanth came second. The two-day race that concluded on Sunday was held in four rounds. A.P. Housing Corporation D. Dorababu and Peddapuram MLA N. Chinna Rajappa congratulated Mr. Sai Raghava Yaswanth.



