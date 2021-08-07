Efforts on to transform A.P. into tourist hub: Minister

VIJAYAWADA

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao on Friday said the government was making all-out efforts to transform the State into a tourist hub.

Speaking after administering the oath of office to Arimanda Varaprasad Reddy, who assumed charge as Chairman of AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), he said through the corporation, the department had been extending attractive packages to tourists in its properties like hotels, restaurants, conference halls, boating and other activities.

The Minister said plans were afoot for establishment of tourist centres at 13 different places across the State and to press into operation 52 boats in different categories at different spots. Referring to the immediate activities of the department, he said two house boats were being introduced at Dindi resort, sound and light system at Borra Caves, Belum Caves, Ethipothala and Chandragiri and a ropeway at Srisailam.

Mr. Varaprasad Reddy said his efforts as Chairman of the corporation would be directed at making the State a tourist hub and attracting visitors with lucrative schemes. Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said he would contribute his mite in reviving the tourism sector to its pre-COVID position.

Ministers A. Suresh and Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Telugu and Sanskrit Academy Chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi, Fibrenet Corporation Chairman P. Gowtham Reddy, Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission Vasireddy Padma and others were present.