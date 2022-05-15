Efforts on to revive flights to Malaysia, Bangkok from Visakhapatnam, says Andhra Minister

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath being felicitated at a programme organised by the Air Travellers’ Association, in Visakhapatnam on May 15, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit:

May 15, 2022 19:43 IST

‘Steps will be taken to showcase Andhra Pradesh at the World Economic Forum meet at Davos to be held from May 22 to 26’

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has said that efforts are being made to revive the international flights to Malaysia and Bangkok, which were withdrawn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, soon. The Minister participated as the chief guest at the Visakha Connect and Tourism Mega Meet’, organised by the Air Travellers Association (India) here, on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, who met him on the side lines of the meeting, Mr. Amarnath said that the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, to be held at Davos from May 22 to 26, would bring in investments to the State.

The Davos conference would discuss 18 issues and the State government would focus on 10 proposals pertaining to issues like agriculture, tourism, education, medical and health and economy. The conference was a great opportunity to showcase Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Mr. Amarnath recalled that the seed for the development of IT sector in Visakhapatnam was sown during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and now efforts were being made to promote it further.

Beach IT destination

Addressing the meeting, he said that Visakhapatnam would be promoted as a Beach IT destination taking advantage of the basic infrastructure and vast resources available in the city. He said that improving air connectivity would also bring in investments and the government was working in that direction. Visakhapatnam was being developed as a tourist hub and measures were being initiated to develop a convention centre and resort in this regard, he said.

Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao spoke on the potential of Visakhapatnam International Airport. The airport, which had handled 2.5 million passengers before the COVID-19 pandemic, was slowly but steadily recovering and achieved 1.6 million passengers, which was about 63% of its pre-COVID traffic, he said.

ATA (I) president D. Varada Reddy underlined the need to provide amenities to common tourists apart from increasing air connectivity.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University G.S.N. Raju said that improving air connectivity would be a boon to students studying in various universities in Andhra Pradesh.