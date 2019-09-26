Efforts on to retrieve boat: Minister

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao has said that efforts are on to retrieve the capsized boat from the Godavari at Devipatnam in East Godavari district. Addressing the media after offering prayers at the temple here on Thursday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said no effort was being spared to fish out the bodies of those still missing in the tragedy. “Despite intermittent rains, the NDRF personnel are continuing the search operations,” the Minister said.
Claiming that the government was fulfilling all its electoral promises, the Minister said four lakh jobs could be created in a span of just four months. The village secretariats would start functioning from October 2 as promised in the party’s manifesto, he said.
The Minister said that a spiritual corridor linking all the famous temples in the district with Tirupati as its hub would be developed in the days to come.
