‘Efforts on to increase greencover in mission mode’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the Vanamahotsav programme at a reserve forest area at Dokiparru village of Perecharla mandal on Saturday.

The programme, which is expected to last for more than an hour, is being planned by the Forest Department and the Guntur district administration.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Forest Department Mohammad Iliyas Rizvi said the department had set a target of planting 25 crore saplings during 2019-2010.

The saplings would be planted on road margins, public parks and on vacant areas.

“The saplings will be planted in 30,000 hectares through 24 line departments between July and October,” Dr. Rizvi said.

The department had also set a target of planting saplings in 270 hectares of filter beds, avenue plantations along 1,219-km, mangrove plantations across 270 hectares, 14,416 hectares of natural forests, 12,175 hectares of block plantations and 1,705 hectares of hilly terrain.

“The forest cover is 23% of the territorial area, which is far below the national average of 33%,” he said.

“We will strive to increase the green cover in a mission mode. All line departments such as Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply, Municipal Administration will be involved,” said Dr. Iliyas Rizvi.