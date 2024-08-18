Efforts on to host international cricket match at Mangalagiri stadium in a year, says ACA president Kesineni Sivanath  

Member of Parliament from Vijayawada and newly-elected president of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Kesineni Sivanath inspected the ACA International Cricket Stadium at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on August 18 (Sunday).

On the occasion, Mr. Sivanath told the media that the stadium construction made little progress in the last five years due to issues related to the contractor and some design faults that had to be rectified.

He stated that the ACA was keen on getting the stadium ready to host an international match in one year by resuming the pending works in about three months.

Mr. Sivanath observed that the main impediment was the contractor, IVRCL Infrastructures & Projects Limited, going bankrupt, and there were also legal matters to be dealt with.

He said a letter was written to the Guntur Divisional Railway Manager for the construction of a RoB on the Vijayawada-Guntur line, near the stadium, and it was planned to enhance the road connectivity by laying a road from the Vijayawada western bypass road.

The MP said the government intended to promote cricket in all districts in view of the interest shown by youth, by creating necessary infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Sivanath said at a gathering of the Government Polytechnic College Walkers’ Association (Vijayawada) that he proposed the conduct of the 2027 National Games in the city.