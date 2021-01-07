‘Efforts on to extend Amma Vodi benefits to sanitary workers’

VIJAYAWADA

Scheme being implemented in a most transparent way: Suresh

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the second phase of the Amma Vodi programme in Nellore on January 11, Education Minister A. Suresh has said.

Speaking after the launch of three new diploma courses by Kakaraparti Bavanarayana College here on Wednesday, Mr. Suresh said that the Amma Vodi programme was being implemented in schools in a most transparent way without leaving any scope for corruption at any level.

Informing that the number of beneficiaries under the scheme had increased this year, Mr. Suresh said efforts were on to extend its benefits to the sanitary workers too.

Referring to the allegations being made by the opposition parties, the Minister asserted that there was no truth in them, and said anybody could directly approach him to report any irregularity.

‘Reforms yielding result’

He said the reforms introduced in the education sector through various schemes and programmes had already started yielding the desired result.

Attracted by these welfare initiatives, the government-run schools across the State had witnessed three lakh additional admissions this academic year.

The idea was to demonstrate to the people that the State-run schools could be equally good, or even better than the educational institutions in the private sector, and people had started seeing the point, he said.

He said out of the ₹15,000 deposited in the bank accounts of the mothers who sent their children to school under the Amma Vodi, ₹1,000 was being deducted and used for improving and maintaining the toilet facility in schools. Endowments Minister V. Srinivas was present.