‘Efforts on to bring Android tech within student’s reach’

VIJAYAWADA

21 July 2021 03:56 IST

State has partnered with Google for the purpose: adviser

Adviser to the Government on Skill Development Challa Madhusudhan Reddy on Tuesday said the State, in partnership with Google, was trying to bring the Android technology within the students’ reach.

Speaking after inaugurating an online Faculty Development Programme on ‘Kotlin’ programming language, Mr. Reddy said faculty of engineering colleges across the State were being given training in Google Android development app using ‘Kotlin’.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) planned to take up many more collaborative projects with Google in future, and the faculty and students must utilise these opportunities.

Corporations’ Executive Director D.V. Rama Koti Reddy said there was good demand in the market for apps developed from Google Android technology.

Chief General Manager (Technical) Ravi Gujjala, Google Developer Relations Programme Manager Karthik Padmanabhan, Google Training Programme Manager Lalith Singh, Community Manager Harsh Dattani and others participated.

Faculty from 145 different engineering colleges in the State participated in the orientation programme.