Efforts on for smooth conduct of Badvel by-election: official

Model code and expenditure norms will be strictly enforced: CEO

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K. Vijayanand said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and expenditure norms would be strictly enforced during the by-election in the Badvel Assembly constituency.

Police check-posts were being set up on Kadapa district borders to curb the flow of money and liquor, Mr. Vijayanand said while addressing the media at the Secretariat on Friday.

Mr. Vijayanand said eight task-force and four expenditure observer teams and 21 flying squads would see if the candidates spent money within the limits. Detailed guidelines were issued in this regard by the Election Commission of India.

A total of 281 polling stations were being set up and the election would be closely monitored through live-cast of the proceedings in 140-plus polling stations. Thirty sensitive polling stations were identified.

Toll-free number

Complaints could be lodged through toll-free number 1950, or https://.nvsp.in. Apart from that, videos and photographs of any incident could be sent through the cVIGIL app.

Mr. Vijayanand said postal ballots would be provided to people aged above 80, differently-abled persons and those who tested positive for COVID-19. However, applications for the facility should be submitted within five days of the issue of election notification, i.e. October 1.

People can register themselves as voters up to October 8. As of October 1, the total number of voters stood at 2,16,154. Criminal antecedents (if any) of the candidates should be published within 48 hours of their selection, or in at least two weeks before the first date of filing of nomination papers, as per the Supreme Court directions.

COVID-19 protocols would have to be followed, failing which appropriate penal action would be taken. Mr. Vijayanand said 200 people would be allowed to participate in indoor meetings and the crowds at rallies addressed by star campaigners should be limited to 1,000.