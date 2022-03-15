Efforts of families striving to promote Kuchipudi lauded

‘Usha Parinayam’, ‘Yakshaganam’, Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam performances steal the show

Vempati Kameswari offering a dance tribute to her grandfather and Guru Vempati China Satyam, at Kuchpudi in Krishna district on Tuesday.

Potti Sriramulu Telugu University Vice-Chancellor T. Kishan Rao on Tuesday said that Telugu people would remain indebted to the families that strived to spread and promote the classical dance of Kuchipudi by giving up their other lucrative careers.

Mr. Kishan Rao, Kanchi Kamakoti University Chancellor Jayarama Reddy, and former Deputy Speaker Mandai Buddha Prasad attended the second day of the six-day classical dance festival, ‘Bharathamuni Natyotsav-2022’, here.

The festival is being organised by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) and the Kuchipudi village-based Yakshaganam Centre, on the Sri Balatripura Sundari temple premises.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kishna Rao said he was proud to be associated with the dance form through the university's branches, including one in Kuchipudi.

The university’s students performed ‘Usha Parinayam’ and ‘Yakshaganam’ under the aegis Chinta Ravi Balakrishna.

The classical dance fraternity recalled the services of Guru Pasumarthy Kesava Prasad (1952-2021), who had conducted the ‘Bharathamuni Natyotsav’ and other festivals in the village. The second day of the festival was dedicated to Guru Vedantam Sriramachandra Varaprasad.

‘Mohiniyattam’ by Bijina Surendranath and his team won applause for their performances.

Kuchipudi by Bindhu Abhinay and students of Padmabhushan Vempati China Satyam Kuchipudi Art Akademy, Chennai, left the connoisseurs in delight.

Vempati Kameswari, granddaughter of Guru Vempati China Satyam, offered a dance tribute to her grandfather with the portrayal of how he had left behind a rich heritage.