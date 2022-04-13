Efficient land administration crucial for growth of GSDP, says A.P. Revenue Minister 

Dharmana Prasada Rao advocates speedy resolution of disputes

Dharmana Prasada Rao taking charge as Minister for Revenue at the Secretariat at Velagapudi near VIjayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Speedy resolution of disputes and efficient land administration are crucial for the growth of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), said Dharmana Prasada Rao, after taking charge as the Minister for Revenue and Registrations and Stamps at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Mr. Rao said that he had the experience of working as a Revenue Minister in the Cabinet of Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and that he would strive to achieve the objectives laid down by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“I have no personal targets. I am committed to sorting out issues in land administration,” said Mr. Rao.

The Minister observed that land was like growth engines and a concerted effort should be made to keep it free from litigation in order to realise its potential.

“Monetisation is not possible when land is stuck in court cases. Therefore, necessary remedial action is needed. Keeping it in view, the government has undertaken a Statewide resurvey of land, which was last done 75 years ago in the British era,” said the Minister.

Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G. Sai Prasad and others were present on the occasion.